25 of the best parks and playgrounds in Lancashire for a cheap family day out

Fancy a walk round a scenic park? Here are some of the best in Lancashire.

Playgrounds and parks are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.

From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, we asked our readers to share their favourite spots in the county.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1. Worden Park

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH | 4.7 out of 5 (3.8k Google reviews) | As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, Worden Park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds. | "Loads of open space, cracking kids play area and very ample car parking." | Google

2. Stanley Park

West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.7k Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson

3. Williamson Park

Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,353 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog." | VisitLancaster

4. Moor Park

Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | 4.4 out of 5 (2.6k Google reviews) | The Grade II* listed Moor Park sits on the outskirts of Preston city centre, retaining a Green Flag Award in recognition of its heritage and maintenance. | "A lovely park for various activities to keep your mind and body active." | Visit Preston

