Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.
To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:
1. The Regent
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark. | Google Photo: Google
2. Bygone Times
Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,805 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round." | Google
3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre
Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,440 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food. | Google Photo: Google
4. The Hole In Wand
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
