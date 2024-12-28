25 of the best family-friendly indoor attractions in Lancashire to enjoy on rainy winter days

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 12:06 GMT

Don't let a rainy day in Lancashire dampen your mood!

Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.

To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark.

Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,805 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round."

Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,440 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food.

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions.

