25 of Lancashire's best hidden gems to try in 2025 if you haven't already

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:24 BST

Discover some of Lancashire’s most charming and lesser-known spots, from quirky attractions to cosy venues.

If you think you know all there is to this beautiful county, think again!

We’ve gathered recommendations from locals who know Lancashire inside and out, and here are 25 must-visit spots that should be on every adventurer’s list this year.

Whether you're after scenic landscapes, unique bars or historical wonders, you’ll find something special here.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their top suggestions:

1. The Regent Cinema

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium spanning three floors in an old 1920's cinema | 4.5 out of 5 (626 Google reviews) | "Great food, friendly service and interesting place." | Google Photo: Google

2. Chew's Yard

Market Street West, Preston, PR1 2HB | 4.6 out of 5 (133 Google reviews) | "Great range of drinks and pricing is very sensible for such a high standard." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

3. Spitfire Visitor Centre

Spitfire Visitor Centre is at Hangar 42 at Blackpool Airport | 4.8 out of 5 (466 Google reviews) | "Brilliant place run by enthusiastic and knowledgeable people." | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary

Chain House Lane, Preston, PR4 4LB | 4.8 out of 5 (883 Google reviews) | "Nice place for families with children, good stuff and great atmosphere." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

