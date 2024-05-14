25 new homes set to be built on former sheltered housing site in Blackburn
Plans to replace a once disused sheltered housing scheme have been submitted as part of a dynamic investment programme.
Together Housing, in partnership with Place Capital Group, has submitted plans for 25 high-quality new homes on the Gleneagles site in Shadsworth.
Eight, 1-bedroom apartments, ten 2-bedroom apartments, four 3-bed houses and three 4-bed houses, are included within plans, all of which are set to be let for affordable rent.
The provision of much needed and spacious family housing on the site, along with homes for individuals and couples, responds to clear demand for more affordable housing in the Blackburn area.
Consultation with local residents came as part of the organisation’s Place Shaping plans and includes over £20m investment into the Shadsworth community.
The previous building on the site, which has recently been demolished, remained vacant for several years.
Matthew Newman, Assistant Director for Place Shaping at Together Housing, said: “Together, with Place Capital Group, we want to ensure our residents feel their community is somewhere they can take deep pride in.
"The former sheltered housing site, Gleneagles, is a key area of improvement outlined in our Place Shaping plans.”
As part of Together Housing’s commitment to develop sustainable communities, highly energy efficient new homes will be built on site, each fitted with solar panels and air source heat pumps.
The plans also include improved parking facilities in the area, upgrades to the highway, in and out of the site, bike storage, private gardens, and characterful landscaping to create a rich bio-diverse environment for residents.
Shadsworth is due to benefit from a large programme of investment including a new youth hub, upgrades to the park off Rothesay Road, investment in existing homes in the community, tree planting, benches and bins, and improved walking and cycling routes.
Matthew said: “It was important that we acted on the feedback we received from residents about how the community could benefit from investment so that our proposals reflected those views before submitting to the council.
“Residents have been open and honest about what they want to see from this investment and we’re eager to deliver these changes to create a lasting community in Shadsworth.”
