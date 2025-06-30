25 new food hygiene ratings in Lancashire including two fails

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST

25 businesses across Lancashire have recently received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published on June 27):

Take a look at 25 of the newest food hygiene ratings handed out in Lancashire

1. Lancashire food hygiene ratings

Take a look at 25 of the newest food hygiene ratings handed out in Lancashire | Google Maps

Rated 3 stars on May 22

2. Black's Finest Fish and Chips at Halton Fish And Chips, 159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster

Rated 3 stars on May 22 | Google Maps

Rated 0 stars on May 29

3. Twisted Indian Street Food at 15 Clifton Street, Blackpool

Rated 0 stars on May 29 | Google Maps

Rated 3 stars on May 29.

4. Street Kitchen Burnley at 123 - 127 Colne Road 1st Floor, Burnley,

Rated 3 stars on May 29. | Google Maps

