25 must-visit play centres in Lancashire to keep the kids entertained this summer holiday

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy (and happy) over the summer holidays? We’ve got you covered!

From thrilling drop slides and wobbly rope bridges to endless ball pits, Lancashire is packed with fun-filled indoor play centres perfect for burning off energy - whatever the weather.

Soft play is a great way to keep little ones active and engaged during the long break.

We asked our readers to share their favourite play and activity centres and the response was overwhelming.

So, whether you’re after a weekend adventure or a rainy-day lifesaver, check out our gallery of the best soft play spots across the county:

Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, FY2 0LZ | 4.5 out of 5 (1,069 Google reviews) | "Visited with my 1-year-old recently. He thoroughly enjoyed himself."

1. Bounce Play Centre

Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, FY2 0LZ | 4.5 out of 5 (1,069 Google reviews) | "Visited with my 1-year-old recently. He thoroughly enjoyed himself." | Bounce Play Centre

Campbell Street, Preston, PR1 5LX | 4.3 out of (732 Google reviews) | "Children really enjoy it here, my son says it is amazing. Very clean and tidy."

2. Wacky World Inflatable Park

Campbell Street, Preston, PR1 5LX | 4.3 out of (732 Google reviews) | "Children really enjoy it here, my son says it is amazing. Very clean and tidy." Photo: Neil Cross

Poulton Business Park, Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JS | 4.4 out of 5 (429 Google reviews) | "A good place for children to let off steam."

3. Thingamajigz

Poulton Business Park, Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JS | 4.4 out of 5 (429 Google reviews) | "A good place for children to let off steam." | Daniel Martino

Tomlinson Road, Leyland, PR25 2DY | 4.3 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Great place for the little ones to run around."

4. Jungle World Leyland

Tomlinson Road, Leyland, PR25 2DY | 4.3 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Great place for the little ones to run around." | National World

