4 . Fishers Festive Farm - 1November 16 to December 22

Step into a world of enchantment at Fishers Festive Farm, where the charm of nature meets the joy of the season. Visitors will be able to meet Santa’s reindeer as well as the farm's friendly goats, llamas, donkeys and calves. There's also the opportunity to take a magical stroll through the farm's walkway of trees adorned with lights and surprises before treating yourself to a selection of hot and cold beverages. | Google