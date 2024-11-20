Christmas is one of the most magical times of year, and you will find a whole range of great events across the county to help you get into the festive spirit.
Whether you are looking for an opportunity to see Santa or a festive market to grab the perfect gift, Lancashire has it all to offer.
Some of these great events need to be booked in advance, with times selling out fast – so plan your magical Christmas today!
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Run wild with Stick Man this winter - November 9 to January 5.
Celebrate the festive season at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool. Join the Clubhouse Christmas dance party where you can bop along to some family-favourites with Stick Man. You'll also get the opportunity to meet this beloved character and capture the moment with a keepsake photo for the ultimate Christmas experience. | Contributed
2. Christmas by the Sea - November 15 to January 5
Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland has been transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides. | Daniel Martino
3. Santa's Post Box at Brockholes - November 8 to December 8
Write your letter to Santa at home, before heading off on a winter walk to Santa’s post box at Brockholes following the self-led trail. Make sure you find Santa's address on route or your letter won’t make it to Lapland. Once you’ve posted your letter, don't forget to collect your warming hot chocolate and cookie from the visitor village. | National World
4. Fishers Festive Farm - 1November 16 to December 22
Step into a world of enchantment at Fishers Festive Farm, where the charm of nature meets the joy of the season. Visitors will be able to meet Santa’s reindeer as well as the farm's friendly goats, llamas, donkeys and calves. There's also the opportunity to take a magical stroll through the farm's walkway of trees adorned with lights and surprises before treating yourself to a selection of hot and cold beverages. | Google
