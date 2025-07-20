25 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL Rated 1 on June 17.

2 . New Anchor Fish & Chip Shop, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL Rated 5 on June 26.

3 . Nabzys, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1BW Rated 5 on June 18.