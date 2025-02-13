25 family-friendly pubs in Lancashire perfect for February half-term

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST

Looking for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink with the kids in Lancashire? We've got you covered!

Whether you're after a cosy pub with a play area, a menu tailored for younger tastes, or a relaxed atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy, these spots are perfect for your February half-term outing.

We asked locals for their top family-friendly pubs in Lancashire, and here are 25 of their favourites!

Enjoy great food, drinks and a warm welcome for all ages:

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF | 4.2 out of 5 (1,571 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place to have a family meal out. Cheap prices for quality food. Speedy service and great portion sizes. Staff friendly and helpful."

1. The Washington

Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (978 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff."

2. The Guild

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BL | 3.9 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Amazing food, amazing staff and great for the kids."

3. The New Philly Family Bar

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9XD | 4 out of 5 (1,055 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonably priced pub food and drinks."

4. Fleece Inn

