From museums to scenic nature walks, exploring the county on a budget is easier than you think.
We reached out to our readers for their top recommendations, and here are 25 fantastic things to do in Lancashire that won’t cost you a fortune:
1. Pendle Sculpture Trail
Walk up from the lovely village of Barley to the wood and you’ll find bats, stone witches, mythical creatures, and a host of marvellous sculptures on the Pendle Sculpture Trail. | Walks4All
2. The Regent
The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium in Blackpool which spans three floors in an old 1920's cinema. | Google
3. Brooks Collectables and Toy Museum
Unique to Blackpool, family run collectors shop with free entry to their first floor memorabilia museum on South Promenade | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Lancaster City Museum
Discover more about Lancaster's past from the Romans to the present day and trace the pedigree of Lancaster's regiment from 1680 onwards at the King's Own Royal Regiment Museum. | David Smith