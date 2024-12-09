25 fabulously festive pictures as hundreds take part in Garstang Santa Dash 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST

Hundreds of people kicked off the festive season by taking part in this year’s Garstang Santa Dash.

A sea of Santa’s flooded the town’s streets on Sunday (December 8) for the annual event.

Take a look at our fabulous picture gallery below:

Garstang’s Santa Dash returned on Sunday, December 8,

1. Garstang Santa Dash 2024

Garstang’s Santa Dash returned on Sunday, December 8, | Neil Cross

The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk takes place in the centre of Garstang.

2. Garstang Santa Dash 2024

The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk takes place in the centre of Garstang. | Neil Cross

Hundreds of Santa's took part in this year's event.

3. Garstang Santa Dash 2024

Hundreds of Santa's took part in this year's event. | Neil Cross

Even dogs dressed up for the occasion!

4. Garstang Santa Dash 2024

Even dogs dressed up for the occasion! | Neil Cross

