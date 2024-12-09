25 fabulously festive pictures as hundreds take part in Garstang Santa Dash 2024

A sea of Santa’s flooded the town’s streets on Sunday (December 8) for the annual event.
Take a look at our fabulous picture gallery below:
1. Garstang Santa Dash 2024
Garstang’s Santa Dash returned on Sunday, December 8, | Neil Cross
2. Garstang Santa Dash 2024
The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk takes place in the centre of Garstang. | Neil Cross
3. Garstang Santa Dash 2024
Hundreds of Santa's took part in this year's event. | Neil Cross
4. Garstang Santa Dash 2024
Even dogs dressed up for the occasion! | Neil Cross