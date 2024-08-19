25 action-packed photos as Preston City Wrestling 2024 thrilled spectators at Flag Market

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 18:13 BST

Preston City Wrestling’s annual spectacle returned to Flag Market for its tenth year.

Both seasoned wrestling professionals and rising stars put on a brawling show on Saturday.

The show promised to be a great spectacle, with a colourful display of strength and competitiveness.

These were the scenes:

Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with high-energy matches, dramatic storylines and colourful costumes.

1. Preston City Wrestling 2024

Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with high-energy matches, dramatic storylines and colourful costumes.

This year's lineup featured an array of talent, including both seasoned professionals and rising stars from the local and international wrestling scenes.

2. Preston City Wrestling 2024

This year's lineup featured an array of talent, including both seasoned professionals and rising stars from the local and international wrestling scenes.

Fighters Rossy Rascal, Jordan Kane, Philip Michael and Liam Cafferkey fought for the belt of glory, along with many more.

3. Preston City Wrestling 2024

Fighters Rossy Rascal, Jordan Kane, Philip Michael and Liam Cafferkey fought for the belt of glory, along with many more.

Counc Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: "Preston City Wrestling attracts a huge community of fans who gather to share their passion for the sport. We are delighted that we have been able to host this fantastic event for ten years, at the heart of the city and we hope to continue for many more."

4. Preston City Wrestling 2024

Counc Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: "Preston City Wrestling attracts a huge community of fans who gather to share their passion for the sport. We are delighted that we have been able to host this fantastic event for ten years, at the heart of the city and we hope to continue for many more."

