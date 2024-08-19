Both seasoned wrestling professionals and rising stars put on a brawling show on Saturday.
The show promised to be a great spectacle, with a colourful display of strength and competitiveness.
1. Preston City Wrestling 2024
Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with high-energy matches, dramatic storylines and colourful costumes. | Russ Walker Photography
2. Preston City Wrestling 2024
This year's lineup featured an array of talent, including both seasoned professionals and rising stars from the local and international wrestling scenes. | Russ Walker Photography
3. Preston City Wrestling 2024
Fighters Rossy Rascal, Jordan Kane, Philip Michael and Liam Cafferkey fought for the belt of glory, along with many more. | Russ Walker Photography
4. Preston City Wrestling 2024
Counc Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: "Preston City Wrestling attracts a huge community of fans who gather to share their passion for the sport. We are delighted that we have been able to host this fantastic event for ten years, at the heart of the city and we hope to continue for many more." | Russ Walker Photography
