Police have seized 24 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in Preston as part of a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation took place on Friday, October 24, when officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Road Policing Unit targeted nuisance and uninsured vehicles in the city centre and surrounding areas.

The day of action formed part of Operation Centurion, a Lancashire-wide initiative aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour, including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and motorbikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have seized 24 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in Preston | Lancashire Police

Most of the 24 vehicles were seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for not having insurance or a licence.

Police said these vehicles will not be returned and will be crushed.

A moped was also seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act for anti-social driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Inspector Dean Skelton said: “Not only are these e-bikes and e-scooters used illegally, often without the correct insurance or a license, but they are also being ridden in town centres and in a dangerous manner, which puts other road users and members of the public at risk.

“It is not about taking away someone's mode of transport, it is about keeping the rider and members of the public safe, as well as hindering those who use these bikes for criminal activity such as drug dealing.

“I hope this shows the residents of Preston that we are listening to your concerns, we are taking action, and we will continue to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Centurion is being led by Lancashire Constabulary with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, as part of efforts to get tough on anti-social behaviour across the county.

Anyone with information about nuisance vehicles can report it online at lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by calling 101 (or 999 in an emergency).