24 hour football frenzy for St Catherine's Hospice in support of terminally ill Leyland dad

Residents are invited to help a terminally man kick cancer and raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Kevin Brown took part in last year's Santa Dash for St Catherine's Hospice with his wife Julie and two sons Jamie and Harry

After Kevin Brown, of Leyland, was told the devastating news he had only a few months to live, his pals are planning to lift his spirits by hosting a 24-hour Football Frenzy match at Worden High School on Friday.

All money raised will go towards St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall.

Kevin, 41, was dealt the devastating blow he had only months to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October.

He will soon finish his chemotherapy treatment and is now putting all his energy into spending quality time with his wife Julie and two sons, Jamie, 12, and Harry, 10.

He said: “I started off getting a lot of pain around the stomach and pancreas area. At first we thought it was Crohn’s disease but that was soon dismissed after the MRI scan. I spent two weeks in hospital and then once the pain became more bearable, I was able to carry on as normal.

“There is nothing they can do for me. The pancreas is so hard to get to. The tumour could have been there for three or four years.

“I have had five sessions of chemotherapy, with my final one next week. I can only have six doses because it is so strong.

“After that it is a case of living life as normal as I can. But it is horrible because I don’t have any energy to do anything.

“It has been traumatic. My wife and children are in bits. My sons have been getting a lot of support from Cancer Help, at Vine House in Preston.

“They have been setting me targets. First was to get to Christmas, which I did, then it was Mother’s Day, my birthday this week and then we will go away after my last session of chemotherapy.

“The big distance is for Julie’s 40th birthday in September, but I am determined to do it.

“Another aim is to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice, which does wonderful work. The hospice has been counselling me quite considerably and I will have my end of life dealt with there. I just want to give back. I did the Santa dash in December and fully support this football match.”

Organiser James Foley, 41, of Leyland, said: “We just want to raise as much as we can for St Catherine’s Hospice so we came up with the idea of a 24-hour football match.

“We will sell raffle tickets and collect donations from spectators on the day. The raffle will be drawn on Easter Sunday via Facebook Live. Prizes include tickets to a PNE match, tickets to watch, Wigan Warriors, a Man City stadium tour, a 32” HD TV and beauty vouchers.

“Kevin will be there to support us. He will be playing for the first five minutes and the last five minutes.

“We have around 110 players who will play on a rotation. It will be hard work playing in the early hours of the morning as that will be when people get tired but we will cope.

“I had a brain injury in 2005 and I get tired all the time, but I want to do this for Kevin.

“If anyone finishing a night shift would like to join in, feel free.”

Entry to play is £5. Spectators can watch for free, but donations are welcome.

Kick off is 6pm on Friday, finishing at 6pm on Saturday.

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/24footyfrenzy, and add James/LP as reference for the donation. To join the football team visit http://www.facebook.com/groups/1081124932029091/