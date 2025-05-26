23 vibrant pictures as Preston Caribbean Carnival 2025 celebrates 51st parade through the streets

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 10:59 BST

Preston came alive this weekend as the Preston Caribbean Carnival celebrated its 51st anniversary.

The streets were filled with music, dance and the infectious spirit of the Caribbean community.

Local events photographer Russ Walker was on hand to capture the unforgettable moments.

Check out the gallery below:

1. Caribbean Carnival 2025

Preston came alive this May as the Preston Caribbean Carnival celebrated its 51st anniversary, bringing colour, music and culture to the city. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography

Over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, thousands gathered for celebrations that were bigger and brighter than ever before.

2. Caribbean Carnival 2025

Over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, thousands gathered for celebrations that were bigger and brighter than ever before. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography

The highlight of the weekend was the Carnival Parade on Sunday, May 25.

3. Caribbean Carnival 2025

The highlight of the weekend was the Carnival Parade on Sunday, May 25. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography

It started at 1 pm from Moor Park Avenue, celebrating Caribbean heritage with music, dance and costumes.

4. Caribbean Carnival 2025

It started at 1 pm from Moor Park Avenue, celebrating Caribbean heritage with music, dance and costumes. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography

Related topics:DanceMusicCaribbeanLancashirePreston
