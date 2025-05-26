The streets were filled with music, dance and the infectious spirit of the Caribbean community.
Local events photographer Russ Walker was on hand to capture the unforgettable moments.
Check out the gallery below:
1. Caribbean Carnival 2025
Preston came alive this May as the Preston Caribbean Carnival celebrated its 51st anniversary, bringing colour, music and culture to the city. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography
2. Caribbean Carnival 2025
Over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, thousands gathered for celebrations that were bigger and brighter than ever before. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography
3. Caribbean Carnival 2025
The highlight of the weekend was the Carnival Parade on Sunday, May 25. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography
4. Caribbean Carnival 2025
It started at 1 pm from Moor Park Avenue, celebrating Caribbean heritage with music, dance and costumes. | Russ Walker / russwalker.co.uk / @russwalkerphotography
