Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancy a challenge and considering a new business venture?
We’ve rounded up 23 pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants in the county which are up for sale right now.
Take a look at out gallery below:
1. The Dog Inn - £99,950
Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3RR | Located in a prominent trading position in an affluent area. Renovated throughout | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/free-of-tie-pub-and-restaurant-lancashire-for-sale.aspx | Google
2. Buckingham's Public House - £25,000
Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | A well-established licensed bar located in the town centre. The double fronted freehouse is licensed 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-bar-in-blackpool.aspx | Google
3. Wee Chippy - £165,000
Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to the client’s high exacting standards with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/fantastic-family-run-fish-and-chip-shop-business-in-preston-for-sale-1.aspx | Google
4. Dalvee - £15,000
Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EH | A leasehold modern café bar in the town centre. The fully equipped premises would lend themselves to a variety of catering styles. May also suit a micropub subject to licence variation/planning | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-cafe-bar-restaurant-in-blackpool.aspx | UGC
