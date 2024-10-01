If you’re planning on throwing a party this year, check out our guide to some of the best shops for Halloween costumes and party supplies in the county:
1. The Dragons Den Fancy Dress
Snowdon Road, Lytham, FY8 3DP | 4.7 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Good service, good staff and very reasonable prices." | Google
2. Cabaret Costumes Fancy Dress Hire
Dickson Road, Gynn Square, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.7 out of 5 (18 Google reviews) | "Service, costume and price were brilliant." | Google
3. Hobbycraft Blackpool
Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane, FY4 3AW | 4.3 out of 5 (15 Google reviews) | "Super helpful staff, good prices & amazing stock." | UGC
4. Joke Shop
Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF | 4.4 out of 5 (29 Google reviews) | "Super range of fun stuff." | Google
