23 of the best butchers in Lancashire for your Bank Holiday BBQ

According to the Met Office, temperatures will climb steadily , peaking at 22C on Sunday before hitting 24C on the Bank Holiday itself.

While some cloud cover is expected, conditions should stay mostly dry with plenty of bright spells.

And what better way to make the most of the sunshine than with a sizzling BBQ spread?

To help you stock up, here are 13 of the best butchers in the county based on Google reviews:

1 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual."

2 . Honeywell's Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff."

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing."