23 of the best butchers in Lancashire for your Bank Holiday BBQ

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:45 BST

With forecasters predicting highs of up to 24C in Lancashire this Bank Holiday Monday, it’s shaping up to be perfect barbecue weather.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will climb steadily, peaking at 22C on Sunday before hitting 24C on the Bank Holiday itself.

While some cloud cover is expected, conditions should stay mostly dry with plenty of bright spells.

And what better way to make the most of the sunshine than with a sizzling BBQ spread?

To help you stock up, here are 13 of the best butchers in the county based on Google reviews:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual."

1. Choice Meats Catering

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff."

2. Honeywell’s

Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing."

3. G&K Mitchell & Son

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PQ | 4.8 out of 5 (140 Google reviews) | "Great service, great prices, great quality."

4. Ward Field Farm Shop

Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PQ | 4.8 out of 5 (140 Google reviews) | "Great service, great prices, great quality." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireMet Office
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice