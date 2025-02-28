23 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 19:11 BST

23 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 on February 18.

1. Pulcinella, Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG

Rated 5 on February 18. | Google

Rated 5 on February 12.

2. Pilling Village Hall, Taylor's Lane, Pilling, PR3 6AB

Rated 5 on February 12. | Google

Rated 5 on February 12.

3. The Coffee Barn, Crescent East, Cleveleys, FY5 3LU

Rated 5 on February 12. | Google

Rated 5 on February 12.

4. Tiffins Tea Room, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ

Rated 5 on February 12. | Tiffins Tea Room

