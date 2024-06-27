Most dogs will shed all year round, but in the lead up to summer, shedding can increase to make way for a lighter summer coat. Often without a good brush or professional groom, the loose hair will sit on your dog's body, which will keep them feeling warm.
As the weather heats up, getting your dog in for a good groom is a good way of removing all excess hair and will aid in keeping them cooler in the summer sun.
Here’s 21 top-rated groomers near you, according to Google and Facebook.
1. Pawfection, Preston Old Road, Clifton , Preston
More than 40 people have rated Pawfection as 4.8/5 on Google Reviews. Prices are described as competitive, and anxious dogs have been made to feel welcome and relaxed. | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
2. Dots and Bobs, Cottam, Preston
This experienced groomer puts your dog's needs first in a force free, calm environment with no other dogs or people inside the salon. They use breed-specific, premium, natural and vegan products. Rates as 5/5 on Google Reviews. | facebookPhoto: facebook
3. Pristine Pooches, 12 Derby Rd, Longridge, Preston PR3 3NP
Pristine Pooches in Longridge is well-established and rates as 4.9/5 on Google Reviews. Grooms to owner preference or breed standard. | googlePhoto: google
4. Top Barks, Broughton
Top Barks is run by a professionally-trained dog groomer and canine beautician. The service rates as 5/5 on Facebook, by more than 40 customers. | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
