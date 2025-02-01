21 top garden centres, florists and plant nurseries in Lancashire to visit in 2025 - one named best in the UK

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 15:21 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 15:22 GMT

We’ve compiled a list of 21 must-visit garden centres, florists, and plant nurseries to explore this year, with one in particular being named the best in the UK.

Barton Grange Garden Centre in Preston is celebrating after being named Destination Garden Centre of the Year at the Garden Centre Association’s (GCA) 2024 awards.

It scooped the prestigious title of best large garden centre in the UK at a ceremony held at De Vere Wokefield Estate in Reading on Tuesday.

In celebration of this achievement, we reached out to local residents to gather their recommendations for the top florists, plant nurseries, and garden centres in the area.

With January behind us, many of us are turning our attention to what we want to plant in our gardens for the year ahead.

And of course, there’s always the pleasure of browsing the home and gift sections or enjoying a cup of coffee and a slice of cake in the café.

Take a look at our gallery below for some inspiration:

Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (8,152 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners."

1. Barton Grange Garden Centre

Fleetwood Road South, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NS | 4.7 out of 5 (1,163 Google reviews) | "Fair prices, good selection, loads of parking, friendly staff."

2. The Plant Place

Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (1,026 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items."

3. Avant Garden Centre

Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (79 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic."

4. The Bloom Room

