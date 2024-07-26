The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix celebrated its 20th anniversary in style on Tuesday July 23 as thousands lined the streets to check out the action.

Taking place at the closed-road 830m circuit around Colne’s one-way system, starting and finishing at Hartley Square, the event got underway with support races including the Coalition Facilities Management ‘Youth Race’ and the Riggs Autopack ‘Sprint for Success’.

Attention then turned to the Fort Vale National Women’s Race, which was taking place in Colne for the first time, before the Fort Vale National Men’s Race.

The National Women’s Race saw 51 riders on the start line, with the racing fast and intense from the start.

After an incredible race, Sophie Lewis of DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK was crowned as the first ever National Women’s Race winner in Colne. Eilidh Shaw and Lucy Glover finished second and third respectively.

The high quality racing continued with the Men’s National Race and following an action-packed event, Matthew Bostock of Ribble Cycles Rebellion secured a dramatic first place, with Robert Scott finishing second and Jacob Scott in third.

Nathan Cutler, Events and Facilities Officer at Colne Town Council, said: “We have had another incredible night here in Colne for the Grand Prix, people came out in their thousands and enjoyed a remarkable night of racing.

“Events like this are also great for our local businesses and it was great to see them so busy on the night.”

Len Woffindin, Event Organiser, said: “The event has been a fantastic success, we had the youth race, the support race and the two Fort Vale Elite Races.

“We had a great turnout from the crowds in Colne, we had lots of really good racing and the weather stayed fine for it, which is always a bonus.”

