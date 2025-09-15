21 photos as competitors battle for crown at World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

By Sean Gleaves, Faye Mayern
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:28 BST

Hundreds of spectators gathered on Sunday to watch competitors battle it out in the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships.

The annual competition held in Ramsbottom sees contestants battle it out to knock traditional Yorkshire and Lancashire black puddings off a 20ft high plinth.

Find our full picture gallery from the event below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Each competitor takes three turns to knock as many off as possible to win the garland of glory - made from black puddings and red roses.

1. Competitors battle for crown at World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

Each competitor takes three turns to knock as many off as possible to win the garland of glory - made from black puddings and red roses. | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Photo Sales
The quirky northern event is said to have been inspired by a 1455 battle in nearby Stubbins during the War of the Roses, fought by the House of Lancaster and the House of York.

2. Competitors battle for crown at World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

The quirky northern event is said to have been inspired by a 1455 battle in nearby Stubbins during the War of the Roses, fought by the House of Lancaster and the House of York. | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Photo Sales
The two rivals are said to have run out of ammunition during the bloody rivalry so resorted to throwing food at each other.

3. Competitors battle for crown at World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

The two rivals are said to have run out of ammunition during the bloody rivalry so resorted to throwing food at each other. | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Photo Sales
Legend has it that combatants from Lancashire picked up local delicacy black pudding, while Yorkshire puddings were used by their rivals from the white rose county.

4. Competitors battle for crown at World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

Legend has it that combatants from Lancashire picked up local delicacy black pudding, while Yorkshire puddings were used by their rivals from the white rose county. | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireYorkshireGreater Manchester
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice