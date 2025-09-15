The annual competition held in Ramsbottom sees contestants battle it out to knock traditional Yorkshire and Lancashire black puddings off a 20ft high plinth.
Find our full picture gallery from the event below:
Each competitor takes three turns to knock as many off as possible to win the garland of glory - made from black puddings and red roses. | Phil Taylor / SWNS
The quirky northern event is said to have been inspired by a 1455 battle in nearby Stubbins during the War of the Roses, fought by the House of Lancaster and the House of York. | Phil Taylor / SWNS
The two rivals are said to have run out of ammunition during the bloody rivalry so resorted to throwing food at each other. | Phil Taylor / SWNS
Legend has it that combatants from Lancashire picked up local delicacy black pudding, while Yorkshire puddings were used by their rivals from the white rose county. | Phil Taylor / SWNS