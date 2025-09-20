21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston to fill up your vehicle for the week ahead

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston to fill up your vehicle for the week ahead.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, September 19:

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 18.09.25)

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 18.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 18.09.25)

2. Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 18.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 18.09.25)

3. Bp, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1XL

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 18.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 139.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

4. Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 139.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

