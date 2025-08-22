A massive 17.6 million leisure journeys are expected by car this Bank Holiday, with drivers in England and Wales eager to enjoy the last long weekend before Christmas, new figures from the RAC and INRIX suggest.

The RAC predicts traffic will build from Friday to Saturday, with three million getaway trips likely today, rising to 3.4 million on Saturday.

A further 2.4 million trips are planned for Sunday and 2.7 million for Monday, while an additional 6.1 million drivers are expected to make trips at some point between Friday and Monday.

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, August 22:

3 . Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 21.08.25) | Google Photo Sales