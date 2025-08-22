21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston for your Bank Holiday getaway

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:15 BST

Planning a getaway this Bank Holiday? Check out 21 of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Preston so you can spend less on fuel.

A massive 17.6 million leisure journeys are expected by car this Bank Holiday, with drivers in England and Wales eager to enjoy the last long weekend before Christmas, new figures from the RAC and INRIX suggest.

The RAC predicts traffic will build from Friday to Saturday, with three million getaway trips likely today, rising to 3.4 million on Saturday.

A further 2.4 million trips are planned for Sunday and 2.7 million for Monday, while an additional 6.1 million drivers are expected to make trips at some point between Friday and Monday.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, August 22:

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 22.08.25)

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 22.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 21.08.25)

2. Bp, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1XL

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 21.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 21.08.25)

3. Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 21.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25)

4. Morrisons, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google

