21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston as prices rise

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 19:39 BST

Fuel prices went up by under a penny in December making for the third rise in as many months but still remain close to late 2019 levels, new data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

Petrol finished the month averaging 136.9p across the UK, up a third of a pence (0.36p) while diesel rose two-thirds of a pence (0.67p) to 142.9p.

Petrol has increased from 135p at the start of October and diesel from 139.5p.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Even though fuel prices have crept up slightly over the last three months, 2024 was a better year at the pumps, with prices coming down by 14p for petrol and 16p for diesel from the high points seen at the end of April.

“Looking back, it’s quite clear that 2024 was a year of two halves for fuel, with the second proving far better as the lower cost of oil translated to cheaper prices on the forecourt.

“Unfortunately, RAC Fuel Watch data shows average retailer margins are still well above the long-term figures. This is something the Competition and Markets Authority acknowledged in its November interim report, adding that it remains concerned about the lack of competition between retailers.

“As the Government has committed to introducing a mandatory fuel price reporting scheme this year, we’re hopeful this will eventually lead to greater competition and fairer prices across the country’s forecourts.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Thursday, January 16:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

1. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 16.04.25)

2. Gulf, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 16.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

3. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 16.04.25)

4. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 16.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice