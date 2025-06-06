Petrol prices have dropped to their lowest since July 2021, while diesel, which fell by 2p, has dropped below 139p per litre for the first time since 28 September 2021.

The cost of a litre of petrol fell from 134p at the start of May to 132.3p by the end of the month, while diesel decreased from 140.5p to 138.4p.

This 2p-per-litre reduction for both fuels means drivers are saving an additional £1 on filling a 55-litre family car.

A full tank of petrol now costs £72.74, while diesel costs £76.13. Since the end of February, unleaded has fallen by more than 7p (from 139.65p), and diesel has dropped by 8p (from 146.5p), saving drivers around £4 per tank.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “May was another good month at the pumps for drivers as petrol and diesel fell by 2p a litre, making for three straight months of falling prices.

“While this takes us back to prices last seen almost four years ago, it’s worth remembering that prices are lower today because the 5p duty cut, first introduced in March 2022, is still being applied.

“If it wasn’t for the fuel duty freeze, prices could well be much higher.”

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, June 6:

1 . Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google Photo Sales