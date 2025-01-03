21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston as new change could cost drivers more

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 18:43 GMT

Petrol and diesel prices fell for much of 2024, providing welcome relief to drivers, but the trend could be reversed in 2025 as new environmental policies come into effect

New environmental policies could see prices rise further in 2025 as major retailers and supermarkets see their wholesale costs jump slightly.

Steps have been taken by the UK Government to increase the amount of renewable fuel used in petrol and diesel, most notably with the rollout of E10 in 2021.

A spokesperson for PetrolPrices said: "Starting January 1, 2025, the proportion of renewable fuel required in both unleaded (E10) and diesel (B7) will increase.

"Although the fuel itself won’t change, meeting these obligations will slightly raise wholesale prices to fuel retailers.

"This change is expected to add between 0.30ppl and 0.40ppl to the wholesale cost of both fuels, which could translate to higher pump prices.

"While this is a modest increase, it’s something drivers should be aware of as they fill up in the new year."

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, January 3:

