Despite a brief spike in the cost of oil due to tensions in the Middle East in early October, fuel prices remain at a three-year low, new data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

The average price of petrol on the country’s forecourts is now 135.2p – up just a third of a pence on September, meaning the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car is £74.40.

Diesel rose by two-thirds of a pence to 140.2p, taking the cost of a tank for a family car to just over £77.

UK diesel is the most expensive in Europe, a dubious distinction that has been the case for 21 of the last 27 weeks.

Filling up at a supermarket can currently save drivers 3p a litre, or nearly £2 a tank. The average price of unleaded bought at one of the 1,487 supermarket forecourts is 132p and diesel is 136.8p.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Despite the price of oil briefly jumping up to around $80 a barrel in the early part of October due to increased tensions in the Middle East, prices at the pumps have fortunately remained stable at a three-year low.

“This is yet more good news for drivers following the Chancellor’s extension of the 5p duty cut at her first Budget last week.

“But it’s also worth remembering that even now 55% of the total price of a litre of fuel is tax in the form of fuel duty, and the VAT that is charged on top.”

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, November 8: