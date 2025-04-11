21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston as 19.1m expected to travel this Easter

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:59 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Preston as you prepare for your Easter getaway.

The AA said Easter weekend being three weeks later than in 2024 will “bump up bank holiday traffic by 15%” as many people hope for warmer weather this year.

19.1 million people are expected to drive on Good Friday, 18.5 million on Easter Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The figures are based on responses to a survey of 11,233 AA members.

AA patrol of the year Shaun Jones advised drivers to carry out “simple checks” such as ensuring tyres are properly inflated, and levels of oil and coolant are correct.

He said: “With so many people planning to travel this Easter, it is crucial to ensure your vehicle is in top condition.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, April 11:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.04.25)

1. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 11.04.25)

2. Asda, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 11.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 10.04.25)

3. Gulf, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 10.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 11.04.25)

4. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 11.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonDriversEasterLancashireData
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice