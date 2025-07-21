Whether you're craving the chargrilled flavour of a classic cheeseburger, the deep southern taste of slow-cooked brisket or a sugar hit from diner-style desserts, there’s something for every fan of stateside flavours.

From retro-themed diners to modern spots giving gourmet twists to old-school favourites, Lancashire is packed with places serving up American dishes.

Here are 21 of the best restaurants and takeaways in the county serving top-tier American food:

1 . Hickory’s Smokehouse Hutton Liverpool Road, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SL | 4.5 out of 5 (1,527 Google reviews) | "A lovely meal with family. Great new menu with a good choice of food and drinks." | Google Photo Sales

2 . West Coast Rock Cafe Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.5 out of 5 (2,295 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Good food, great drinks, upbeat staff and very organised and clean." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Backlot Diner Houndshill Shopping Centre, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4EN | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews) | "Food, service, ambiance and value for money were all superb!" | National World Resell Photo Sales

4 . Wild West Diner The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ | 3.9 out of 5 (1,218 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to eat. Staff friendly, food really good, large portion, great meals." | Google Photo Sales