21 of the best restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire for mouthwatering American food

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:02 BST

From juicy burgers and smoky ribs to stacked pancakes and indulgent milkshakes, American comfort food is alive and thriving in Lancashire.

Whether you're craving the chargrilled flavour of a classic cheeseburger, the deep southern taste of slow-cooked brisket or a sugar hit from diner-style desserts, there’s something for every fan of stateside flavours.

From retro-themed diners to modern spots giving gourmet twists to old-school favourites, Lancashire is packed with places serving up American dishes.

Here are 21 of the best restaurants and takeaways in the county serving top-tier American food:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Liverpool Road, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SL | 4.5 out of 5 (1,527 Google reviews) | "A lovely meal with family. Great new menu with a good choice of food and drinks."

1. Hickory’s Smokehouse Hutton

Liverpool Road, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SL | 4.5 out of 5 (1,527 Google reviews) | "A lovely meal with family. Great new menu with a good choice of food and drinks." | Google

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.5 out of 5 (2,295 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Good food, great drinks, upbeat staff and very organised and clean."

2. West Coast Rock Cafe

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.5 out of 5 (2,295 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Good food, great drinks, upbeat staff and very organised and clean." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Houndshill Shopping Centre, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4EN | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews) | "Food, service, ambiance and value for money were all superb!"

3. The Backlot Diner

Houndshill Shopping Centre, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4EN | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews) | "Food, service, ambiance and value for money were all superb!" | National World Resell

Photo Sales
The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ | 3.9 out of 5 (1,218 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to eat. Staff friendly, food really good, large portion, great meals."

4. Wild West Diner

The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ | 3.9 out of 5 (1,218 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to eat. Staff friendly, food really good, large portion, great meals." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsAmericanLancashireFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice