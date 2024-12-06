21 of the best independent shops in Lancashire to celebrate Small Business Saturday

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems in Lancashire.

Small Business Saturday – which this year takes place across the country on December 7 – showcases traders who make an important contribution to the local economy.

Now marking its 12th year in the UK, the annual campaign encourages people to support small businesses in their areas.

We asked our readers to share some of their recommendations for the best independent retailers in the county.

In no particular order, here are 21 of their suggestions:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . The Handcrafted Pie Company Riverside Industrial Estate, Hermitage Street, Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4NF | "Amazing food and customer service." | The Handcrafted Pie Company Photo Sales

2 . Conway Cards High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | "Good range of cards and gifts. Knowledgeable and friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Carrd Jewellers High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "High quality jewellery, watches and clocks coupled with good repair service." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Coco Ladieswear High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1HX | 4.9 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Lovely clothes, not too expensive and the staff are always so helpful and chatty." | Google Photo Sales