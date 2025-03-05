With spring on the horizon, many of us are starting to think about our gardens and what to plant.

Whether you have a small courtyard or a sprawling lawn, there's always room to refresh your outdoor space.

We asked residents across Lancashire for their top recommendations for the best florists, nurseries and garden centres.

In no particular order, here are 21 of their top picks:

1 . Barton Grange Garden Centre Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (8,152 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners." | Steve Daniels Photo Sales

2 . The Plant Place Fleetwood Road South, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NS | 4.7 out of 5 (1,163 Google reviews) | "Fair prices, good selection, loads of parking, friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Avant Garden Centre Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (1,026 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items." | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Bloom Room Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (79 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic." | Google Photo Sales