Our gallery takes you from the iconic Blackpool Tower and Pleasure Beach to peaceful escapes like Fairhaven Lake and Beacon Fell Country Park.

Discover history at Lancaster Castle, Samlesbury Hall and Hoghton Tower, or enjoy unique student-friendly activities at Escape Room Centre, Walterz Entertainment Centre and Bygone Times antique shop.

Whether you love adventure, culture or just exploring the county, these 21 spots are perfect for new students wanting to make the most of life in Lancashire: