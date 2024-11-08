Celebrating a major milestone in its soon to be 25 year history, Northcote’s Obsession will return to the culinary stage in January 2025.

Known as one of the most prestigious and internationally recognised gourmet festivals in Europe, Obsession is set to captivate Northcote in the Ribble Valley from January 24 to February 9, 2025.

21 one world-class chefs with 27 Michelin stars between them have been invited to cook at the luxury Lancashire hotel and Michelin star restaurant, headed up by executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen.

Taking place over 17 nights, the festival will see chefs travel to Northcote from different corners of the world – from Singapore and South Africa, to Denmark, France, Ireland and our very own British shores.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote said: “Obsession has an extraordinary history and I feel privileged to have been part of that history since day one.

“Beyond the incredible food, Obsession is a social gathering for industry professionals and food enthusiasts, it’s a place to network, connect and share a love for outstanding food and wine.”

Take a look at our gallery below to see the full line-up:

