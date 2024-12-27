From sportsmen to comedians, Titanic heroes, witches and politicians, Lancashire has a lot of people to celebrate - and we’ve done it in style.
Take a look at the pictures below to find out what some of our most famous statues mean, and where to find them.
1. Sir Tom Finney statue, The Splash
Preston's most famous player and son Sir Tom Finney was immortalised in 2002 with this bronze statue called The Splash. It is based on an iconic photograph of Sir Tom taken at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in 1956 and shows him sliding through a puddle while controlling the ball on a waterlogged pitch. The concept to recreate it as a sculpture/fountain was by Ben Casey and the work was carried out by sculptor Peter Hodgkinson. | jpimedia
2. Eric Morecambe statue
Unveiled by the Queen in 1999, the slightly larger than life-sized bronze statue depicts Eric Morecambe in his Bring Me Sunshine poses, with a pair of binoculars around his neck (he was a keen ornithologist). The statue is set against the backdrop of Morecambe Bay and the Lake District hills, and people queue to have their photo taken alongside it. | NW Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Wallace Hartley, Colne
The memorial is a bronze bust of Wallace Hartley, the band master on the Titanic, who died aged 33. His bust is flanked by two smaller bronze female figurines holding a lyre representing music and a laurel wreath representing valour. The memorial stands on a wide, stepped square base of stone. The memorial was funded through voluntary subscriptions from the public and erected in 1915. The memorial stands on Albert Road, west of the Providence Independent Methodist Church and Colne's war memorial to the men of the town killed or missing in action during First and Second World War. | Historic England Photo: Historic England
4. Les Dawson, Lytham
The unveiling of the comedy legend Les Dawson statue took place in October, 2008.The statue, which sits in Lytham's Sunken Gardens in North Promenade, took six months to make and was created by Graham Ibbeson. | NW Photo: Daniel Martino
