21 greats pictures from Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 2024 event at Preston's Moor Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Jun 2024, 19:27 BST

No one crosses the finish line without getting pretty muddy!

Nearly 2,500 people united against cancer by taking part in the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy charity runs over the weekend:

Here are some of the best pictures from the Pretty Muddy event:

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that you can take part in, no matter your fitness level.

1. Preston Pretty Muddy 2024 at Moor Park

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that you can take part in, no matter your fitness level. | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross

It’s designed for one thing: fun!

2. Preston Pretty Muddy 2024 at Moor Park

It’s designed for one thing: fun! | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross

Participants climbed, crawled and slid their way around the Pretty Muddy obstacle course at their own pace.

3. Preston Pretty Muddy 2024 at Moor Park

Participants climbed, crawled and slid their way around the Pretty Muddy obstacle course at their own pace. | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross

5k is just over 3 miles and can take about one hour to complete on average.

4. Preston Pretty Muddy 2024 at Moor Park

5k is just over 3 miles and can take about one hour to complete on average. | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross

