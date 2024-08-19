Taking place on August 17, there was live music and a pop up licensed bar for residents to enjoy.
Acts included Priest Town Revival, Angie Mack, Billy and the Biscuit Brothers, Sambfriq, Lee Richards and Alicia and Liam.
There were also activities for children and families including giant games, hula hoops, circus skills and birds of prey.
These were the scenes:
