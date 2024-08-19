21 great photos from Winckley Square Festival in Preston as people enjoy live music and games

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 19:04 BST

Residents enjoyed Winckley Square Festival on Saturday - a free event for all of the family.

Taking place on August 17, there was live music and a pop up licensed bar for residents to enjoy.

Acts included Priest Town Revival, Angie Mack, Billy and the Biscuit Brothers, Sambfriq, Lee Richards and Alicia and Liam.

There were also activities for children and families including giant games, hula hoops, circus skills and birds of prey.

These were the scenes:

