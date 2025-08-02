21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston for fuel
Looking for the cheapest petrol and diesel in Preston? We’ve got you covered.
Fuel prices change frequently, making it tough to find the best place to fill up.
Using the latest data from Petrol Prices, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest stations around Preston based on current unleaded petrol and diesel prices per litre.
Check out the gallery below to discover where you can save on fuel:
*Prices checked on August 1, 2025.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.