21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston for fuel

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Looking for the cheapest petrol and diesel in Preston? We’ve got you covered.

Fuel prices change frequently, making it tough to find the best place to fill up.

Using the latest data from Petrol Prices, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest stations around Preston based on current unleaded petrol and diesel prices per litre.

Check out the gallery below to discover where you can save on fuel:

*Prices checked on August 1, 2025.

PrestonDataLancashire

