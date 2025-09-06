21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston as prices ease in August

The average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol dropped by just 0.39p during the month, from 135.03p at the start of August to 134.64p on the 31st. Diesel fell by 0.72p, from 142.92p to 142.20p.

Supermarket prices fell marginally too, with unleaded down 0.23p to 131.26p and diesel down 0.3p to 138.81p.

On average, it now costs £74.05 to fill a 55-litre petrol car, or £72.19 at supermarkets – around £2 less per tank. Diesel drivers face £78.21 on average, and £76.35 at supermarkets.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While it’s good news that two months of rising fuel prices have ended, high retailer margins are still preventing drivers from benefiting fully.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, September 5:

2 . Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 04.09.25) | Google