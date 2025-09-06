21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston as prices ease in August

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Fuel prices fell slightly in August, ending two months of rises, but drivers are still paying over the odds at the pumps, according to new analysis by RAC Fuel Watch.

The average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol dropped by just 0.39p during the month, from 135.03p at the start of August to 134.64p on the 31st. Diesel fell by 0.72p, from 142.92p to 142.20p.

Supermarket prices fell marginally too, with unleaded down 0.23p to 131.26p and diesel down 0.3p to 138.81p.

On average, it now costs £74.05 to fill a 55-litre petrol car, or £72.19 at supermarkets – around £2 less per tank. Diesel drivers face £78.21 on average, and £76.35 at supermarkets.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While it’s good news that two months of rising fuel prices have ended, high retailer margins are still preventing drivers from benefiting fully.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Preston, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, September 5:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 04.09.25)

2. Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 04.09.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p (Price updated 04.09.25) Diesel - 139.7p (Price updated 03.09.25)

3. Gulf, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

Petrol - 129.7p (Price updated 04.09.25) Diesel - 139.7p (Price updated 03.09.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 04.09.25)

4. Bp, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1XL

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 04.09.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFuel pricesRACDriversLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice