21 beloved shops residents want back in Preston including BHS, C&A and Wilko

People often say the high street isn’t the same these days, and there are certain shops that residents keep saying they miss.
We asked our readers which shops they would like to make a return to the city and there were many suggestions, including C&A, Woolworths and Wilko.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop
TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre. | Archive Photo: Archive
2. C&A
C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. | Archive Photo: Archive
3. British Home Stores
BHS was a large department store on Preston's Fishergate which closed down in 2016. | Google Photo: Google
4. County Arms
On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison. | Kevin McGuinness Photo: Kevin McGuinness