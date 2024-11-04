21 beloved shops residents want back in Preston including BHS, C&A and Wilko

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:14 BST

Preston’s high street has transformed over the years, and residents have shared the shops they miss the most.

People often say the high street isn’t the same these days, and there are certain shops that residents keep saying they miss.

We asked our readers which shops they would like to make a return to the city and there were many suggestions, including C&A, Woolworths and Wilko.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre.

1. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre. | Archive Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001.

2. C&A

C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. | Archive Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
BHS was a large department store on Preston's Fishergate which closed down in 2016.

3. British Home Stores

BHS was a large department store on Preston's Fishergate which closed down in 2016. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison.

4. County Arms

On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison. | Kevin McGuinness Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonShopping
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice