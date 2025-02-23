The iconic Blackpool Grand Theatre hosted its new season launch event for 2025.

The event featured celebrities such as Comedian Steve Royle, amazing sights such as a 1950s Cadillac parked outside the theatre, and announcements of the new shows that are set to grace the stage of the Grand Theatre, including Handbagged, An Inspector Calls, Shirley Valentine, and many more.

That is not all, however, the event also included announcements of new comedy shows and concerts, including Josh Widdicombe and Matt Goss.

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight said: “This electrifying new season follows yet another record-breaking pantomime at The Grand, and I would like to thank all our patrons for continuing to make such magical memories with us here at this beautiful theatre, year after year.

“None of this would be possible without our brilliant team of staff, volunteers, and Trustees.

“Take the plunge and let Blackpool’s beautiful Grand Theatre be part of your world in 2025.”

Enjoy 21 dazzling photos from the Grand Theatre's new season launch event:

1 . A pink Cadillac helps launch Blackpool Grand Theatre's electrifying new season for 2025. A pink Cadillac helps launch Blackpool Grand Theatre's electrifying new season for 2025. | Welcome to Blackpool Photo: Welcome to Blackpool Photo Sales

2 . The stage at the Blackpool Grand Theatre. The theatre staged a launch event on Tuesday as invited supporters heard from key players involved in bringing major and exciting new productions to the stage. | Welcome to Blackpool Photo: Welcome to Blackpool Photo Sales

3 . New productions will include members of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre team who are bringing Grease the Musical to Blackpool in an exciting co-production between the acclaimed Scottish theatre and the much-loved Grand Theatre. New productions will include members of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre team who are bringing Grease the Musical to Blackpool in an exciting co-production between the acclaimed Scottish theatre and the much-loved Grand Theatre. | Welcome to Blackpool Photo: Welcome to Blackpool Photo Sales

4 . Comedian Steve Royle had the launch audience in stitches as he spoke about the 2025 festive panto production of Beauty and the Beast, while highly-rated dance artist Gary Clarke revealed the inspiration behind hard-hitting new dance production, Detention. Comedian Steve Royle had the launch audience in stitches as he spoke about the 2025 festive panto production of Beauty and the Beast, while highly-rated dance artist Gary Clarke revealed the inspiration behind hard-hitting new dance production, Detention. | Welcome to Blackpool Photo: Welcome to Blackpool Photo Sales