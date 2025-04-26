Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 139 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
2. Crooked Lane, Preston
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 8m of track in the footway, verge and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection
When: Apr 28-May 7 | Google Maps
3. East Road, Fulwood
What: Road closure
Why: Ducting across east road work associated to signal referbishment. work to be carried out by yunex on behlf of LCC
When: Apr 28-May 2 | Google Maps
4. Mill Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: S278 licence works carried out by M&J Thistlewaite Earthworks Ltd. Remove kerbs, install new radius kerbs and entrance on Mill Lane, Goosnargh.
When: Apr 28-May 12 | Google Maps
