Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 139 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Crooked Lane, Preston What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 8m of track in the footway, verge and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Apr 28-May 7

East Road, Fulwood What: Road closure Why: Ducting across east road work associated to signal referbishment. work to be carried out by yunex on behlf of LCC When: Apr 28-May 2