2 month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including a two month long road closure.

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 139 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, Apr 28 and Sunday, May 4

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, Apr 28 and Sunday, May 4 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 8m of track in the footway, verge and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Apr 28-May 7

2. Crooked Lane, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 8m of track in the footway, verge and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Apr 28-May 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Ducting across east road work associated to signal referbishment. work to be carried out by yunex on behlf of LCC When: Apr 28-May 2

3. East Road, Fulwood

What: Road closure Why: Ducting across east road work associated to signal referbishment. work to be carried out by yunex on behlf of LCC When: Apr 28-May 2 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works carried out by M&J Thistlewaite Earthworks Ltd. Remove kerbs, install new radius kerbs and entrance on Mill Lane, Goosnargh. When: Apr 28-May 12

4. Mill Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works carried out by M&J Thistlewaite Earthworks Ltd. Remove kerbs, install new radius kerbs and entrance on Mill Lane, Goosnargh. When: Apr 28-May 12 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMotoristsWorkSouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice