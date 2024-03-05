19-year-old from Fleetwood arrested after woman attacked with 'ammonia'
A man has been arrested after a woman had a chemical substance, believed to be ammonia, thrown in her face.
The woman, in her 30s, was the victim of a "targeted" attack on Whinfield Avenue in Fleetwood, on Sunday at about 13:30 GMT.
Lancashire Police confirmed a 19-year-old man from Fleetwood had been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.
He is currently in custody.
The woman was taken to hospital but was later discharged.
Police said it was "a matter of luck" the victim didn't receive any serious injuries.
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, said: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously."
Ammonia is a colourless, reactive gas that is lighter than air which dissolves readily in water. It is typically found in cleaning agents and dyes but can cause adverse health effects depending on the amount a person is exposed to.