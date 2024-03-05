Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a woman had a chemical substance, believed to be ammonia, thrown in her face.

The woman, in her 30s, was the victim of a "targeted" attack on Whinfield Avenue in Fleetwood, on Sunday at about 13:30 GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police confirmed a 19-year-old man from Fleetwood had been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

He is currently in custody.

The woman was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood.

Police said it was "a matter of luck" the victim didn't receive any serious injuries.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, said: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad