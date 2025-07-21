Work on the latest DIY SOS Big Build project taking place in Freckleton saw an urgent call for electricians and plasterers issued and answered and that was followed by a further appeal for carpenters, groundworkers and landscapers.

Presenter Nick Knowles took to social media to ask for help throughout the weekend and into the early part of this week as the TV crew and their legion of helpers transform the home of the Flemen family in Freckleton.

Teenager Daniel Flemen has been living in hospital in Manchester for nearly three years after a life-saving operation to remove a brain tumour left him severely disabled and his family launched the Get Dan Home fund-raiser.

Since last Wednesday, the popular long-running TV show has been working the make the house fully-accessible, so Daniel can return home. Special car parks have been set up to allow for the influx of volunteers, who have been working long into the night to get the project finished on time.

Among those on site was was Fylde MP Andrew Snowden, who was full of praise for everyone’s efforts.

"Hundreds of tradespeople from across Fylde and beyond donated their time and skills; suppliers gave materials; volunteers turned out in their hundreds to make the impossible happen,” said Mr Snowden. “They are literally doing eight months’ worth of work in eight days.

“Daniel’s mum Julie and dad Nigel have lived a tough three years, Julie by Daniel’s side in hospital and Nigel travelling back and forth from home. This build isn’t just about building ramps and extensions; it’s about bringing a family back together.

"Daniel has been medically ready to come home for a long time, but his family’s house needed major adaptations that simply weren’t affordable and were beyond what was accessible through grants. That’s where the whole community stepped up.

“This effort didn’t just start last week, though. The people of Freckleton and the surrounding areas have been raising funds for months and months and every penny raised has gone towards getting Dan home where he belongs.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped, not just those on site, but all those who have supported Dan and his family over many months. I’m proud to represent an area where people don’t just talk about community, they show up and deliver when it really matters.

"This is what Freckleton and Fylde are all about: compassion, resilience, and a community that pulls together at a time of need.”

Coun Tommy Threlfall, who represents Freckleton on Fylde Council, added: “It really is a brilliant effort by all concerned. it’s wonderful to have seen the number that have turned out and the response from Freckleton and beyond.

"It is a cause everyone here cares so much about and it is great that the TV show is making this effort and brining everyone together in this way to make it happen.”

DIY SOS, broadcast on BBC1 and iPlayer, debuted in 1999 and has had 32 series.

