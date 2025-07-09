A new chapter has begun for one of Lancaster’s most historic landmarks, as the Toll House Inn officially reopens its doors following an extensive refurbishment aimed at both preserving its heritage and enhancing its appeal to locals and visitors alike.

The restoration has carefully balanced the building’s Victorian character with contemporary comfort, breathing new life into a space long cherished for its grand high ceilings and iconic stained-glass windows.

The redesigned interior features intimate alcoves perfect for relaxing with a drink, as well as a striking new bar crafted with timber and Verdigris copper detailing. Classic wall panelling, eclectic artwork, and a bespoke dining room carpet nod to the inn’s rich Lancastrian history.

“What really makes the Toll House special isn’t just the food or the building – it’s the people behind the scenes and the ones that walk through the door,” said Joe Ruddock, General Manager at The Toll House Inn. “We’ve freshened up the space but kept all the charm and home-cooked food we know our customers love.

“Come by, grab a seat, and see what we’ve done with the place!”

Behind the scenes, significant upgrades have been made to the kitchen to support the Toll House’s refreshed culinary offering, with the inn holding the distinction of being one of Lancaster’s few AA Rosette-awarded restaurants.

The establishment will continue to serve its signature menu of hearty, homemade dishes inspired by local traditions, with guests offered staples such as steak and ale suet pudding; traditional fish pie; and Cumberland sausages with creamy mash, stout and onion gravy, and crispy onions.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Toll House will also be offering a classic afternoon tea service.

The reopening marks a significant investment in both the building and the city’s hospitality scene, reinforcing the Toll House Inn’s place as a staple of Lancaster’s culinary and cultural landscape.

Lancashire-based hospitality group Thwaites, which owns the inn, partnered with John Blakeman Interior Design to complete the five-week fit-out, with John Blakeman himself saying: “The design itself leads on the history of Lancaster, the age of the architecture plus the events that took place in the area.

“We've included traditional panel work and timber finishes on key focal points, including the bar and fireplaces – this is what you would’ve seen in Tudor courthouses. After that, we modernised the colour palette and installed bespoke lighting to add more grandeur to the overall look.”