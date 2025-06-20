19 pics as Lancashire celebs including Charlotte Dawson launch national Baton of Hope 2025 tour in Blackpool

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:39 BST

The Baton of Hope UK tour 2025 was given a big lift-off in front of the world-famous Blackpool Tower, with celebs on hand to kickstart proceedings.

Founded in 2022, the Baton of Hope is a charity which enables a bespoke and symbolic baton to be carried through the streets of the UK as a unifying symbol of remembrance, hope and the need for urgent action over the tragic scale of suicides across the country.

First launched in Manchester in 2023 by bereaved fathers Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip, who both lost their sons to suicide, the tour is being staged across the country again in September – and Blackpool has been selected as the place to launch it this year.

A raft of local celebrities including Charlotte Dawson were on hand earlier this week to help launch the event. Check out our gallery of pictures below and, for further information on Blackpool’s opening leg of the Baton of Hope 2025 UK tour, please visit www.empowermentcharity.org.uk/thebatonofhope

1. Charlotte Dawson at the launch of the Baton of Hope route. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Mike McCarthy, Founder of Baton of Hope at the launch of the route. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Launch of the Baton of Hope Route leaflets. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Mike McCarthy and Charlotte Dawson at the launch of the route. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

