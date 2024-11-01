Dozens of new applications have been validated, including big schemes to change a hotel, plans for new homes, a school extension and changes to a supermarket site.
We have cherry-picked some of the most interesting applications to highlight for you - see the pages below for more information.
1. The Dog House, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Owners of The Dog House have applied for retrospective permission for bi-fold doors to front elevation and to vary the condition that prevents outdoor seating and patio heaters. | Google
2. Leyland Pet Cemetery And Crematorium, Wigan Road, Leyland
Chorley Borough Council has been consulted by South Ribble Borough Council over an application for the erection of a bin store at the cemetery site. | google
3. 513 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TE
Application validated on October 21 for installation of an automated teller machine (atm). | Google Maps
4. 17-19 Abbey Street, Accrington
Paul Fox has made an application to change this vacant site from retail and parts storage for vehicle repair garage to a drinking establishment/restaurant. | google