When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . The Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH Rated 5 on July 22. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Tasty Chinese Takeaway, Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7RA Rated 5 on July 23. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Wee Chippy, Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY Rated 5 on July 24. | Google Photo Sales