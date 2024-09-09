Skater Ralph Roberts of sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition, in 2021.

Every year the charity Live Like Ralph hosts a celebration in his memory called Ralphfest.

The event fosters a sense of community with its diverse range of skateboarding, art, and community activities, creating a space for everyone to come together and enjoy.

The event was hosted at Park View 4U community centre in Lytham on Saturday.

The charity Life Like Ralph provides skateboards and equipment to anyone who wants to get involved in any kind of skating.

The charity also creates and builds more skate parks in areas where skating is less accessible and work with local artists to support them in their communities.

Take a look at some of the incredible photos from the day:

1 . Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Tornado Zakk Travis from Rascals Pro Wrestling. Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Tornado Zakk Travis from Rascals Pro Wrestling. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales

2 . Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Tornado Zakk Travis from Rascals Pro Wrestling. Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Tornado Zakk Travis from Rascals Pro Wrestling. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales

3 . Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Fred Waller. Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Fred Waller. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales

4 . Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Neil Bayntun-Roberts Ralphfest 2024 at Park View 4U in Lytham. Neil Bayntun-Roberts | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales